Dedicated shopping sessions for elderly at Lidl in Northern Ireland

Dedicated shopping sessions for elderly people are to be introduced at discount supermarket Lidl in Northern Ireland.

They will run from 9am to 11am every day and include prioritised queuing and additional assistance. They begin on Tuesday.

A Lidl statement said: “The retailer asks that the public respect this time period to allow more vulnerable customers to pick up the food and supplies they need.”

Managing director for Ireland and Northern Ireland JP Scally said: “We’re confident in our robust and agile supply chain, and all of our stores are continuing to receive daily deliveries as planned.

“However, we have seen stronger customer numbers in recent days and as members of the public it’s our responsibility to look after the more vulnerable in society in these challenging times.

“We ask that our customers be considerate and responsible when shopping with us and respect this new measure we are introducing to support the elderly, as there is enough stock in our supply chain for everyone.”

Earlier, Iceland Ireland said it was opening all 27 of its stores between 8am and 9am to customers who are over 65.

It added: “The supermarket retailer will continue to operate as normal as possible over the coming days and weeks while following government guidelines, and ask their other customers where possible to respect this hour and help to give time to this customer group so they can shop in comfort and safety.”