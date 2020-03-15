Coronavirus forces Scottish school closures

A number of schools across Scotland are to close from Monday due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Dunblane High School has closed to all pupils and staff after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.

Stirling Council said a deep clean of the school will take place immediately. All other schools in the local authority area will be open as normal.

Convener for Children and Young People, Councillor Susan McGill, said: “We are working closely with the school to address this situation and hope to have the establishment back open as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We completely appreciate the uncertainty felt in the community during this unprecedented set of circumstances. Our focus is to bring you accurate, up to date information as soon as it is available.

“In the meantime, please continue to follow the guidance from the NHS and governments, available online.”

Isobel Mair School and Nursery in Newton Mearns and Murroes Primary School in Angus have also been closed after the emergence of coronavirus cases linked to their communities.

In a statement, East Renfrewhsire Council said it had taken the decision to temporarily close Isobel Mair School on Monday “as a precautionary measure following the emergence of a coronavirus case linked to the school”.

It added: “The school is currently contacting staff and parents to inform them of the decision and of our intention to reopen the school as soon as possible.

“The individual with coronavirus is self-isolating at home and is giving no cause for concern.”

Angus Council said Murroes Primary would be close from Monday to Wednesday “in order to undertake a deep clean after a suspected positive case of coronavirus (Covid-19) related to the school”.

Shetlands Islands Council previously said that some of its schools would be closed for all of next week.

Helen Budge, director of Children’s Services, said: “During this Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken this decision, not specifically for public health, but for operational and resilience reasons.”

Scotland has 153 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the latest figures. One person has died as a result of contradicting the virus.