Advertising
What the papers say – March 14
More local and global responses to the coronavirus pandemic leads the nation’s Saturday papers.
The UK Government’s latest measure to try and contain the Covid-19 outbreak leads many of the nation’s Saturday front pages.
The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian report that a ban on mass gatherings will be implemented across the nation from next week.
The ban is an effort to “curb the impact” of the virus, according to The Independent and i.
The Daily Mail says an escalation of the outbreak could force hospitals to “stop treating the most severely ill… in favour of those with better survival chances”.
Advertising
The Daily Express reports that British scientists are “on the brink of developing a vaccine” for Covid-19.
The Times leads with new police powers to detain people infected with the virus.
Advertising
The Financial Times says British Airways chief Alex Cruz has warned of “job cuts and axed routes” as a result of the outbreak.
Meanwhile the Daily Mirror and Daily Star lead with the effect the government’s ban on mass gatherings will have on the nation’s sports fixtures.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.