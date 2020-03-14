What the papers say – March 14

The UK Government’s latest measure to try and contain the Covid-19 outbreak leads many of the nation’s Saturday front pages.

The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian report that a ban on mass gatherings will be implemented across the nation from next week.

Guardian front page, Saturday 14 March 2020: Mass gatherings banned as PM forced into U-turn pic.twitter.com/46MJ9bxs4l — Guardian news (@guardiannews) March 13, 2020

The ban is an effort to “curb the impact” of the virus, according to The Independent and i.

The Daily Mail says an escalation of the outbreak could force hospitals to “stop treating the most severely ill… in favour of those with better survival chances”.

The Daily Express reports that British scientists are “on the brink of developing a vaccine” for Covid-19.

The Times leads with new police powers to detain people infected with the virus.

The Financial Times says British Airways chief Alex Cruz has warned of “job cuts and axed routes” as a result of the outbreak.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, international edition, Saturday 14 March https://t.co/TY8Q259dE3 pic.twitter.com/cZRl1QVZcM — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 13, 2020

Meanwhile the Daily Mirror and Daily Star lead with the effect the government’s ban on mass gatherings will have on the nation’s sports fixtures.