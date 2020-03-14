Two arrested in murder probe after teenager shot

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man in Coventry.

A 15-year-old boy and 19-year-old man were arrested in early morning raids on Saturday after the teenager was shot in the street on Friday.

Police named the victim as Abdul Wahid Xasan, aged 19 and from Foleshill, Coventry.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott Griffiths, from West Midlands Police’s homicide unit, said: “Our sympathies remain with Abdul’s family as they try to come to terms with this horrific crime.

“They are being supported by specialist officers as we continue to find the answers they deserve and bring Abdul’s killers to justice.”

Police were called to the Hillfields area of Coventry shortly after 2.30pm and found the victim with a serious back injury.

He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out on Saturday.

West Midlands Police are looking for information on a black VW Golf R with light coloured or silver wing mirrors and five-spoke alloy wheels, which was “acting suspiciously” in the area.

The vehicle, thought to have been used in the shooting, was found burnt out in the London Road area on Friday evening.

Forensics teams were at the scene between Harnall Lane and Adelaide Street on Saturday morning. Officers were also examining the car.

DCI Griffiths said: “We have made swift progress in our investigation leading to the arrests this morning, but we continue to ask the public for information.

“It is vital that anyone who saw what happened yesterday afternoon, and has not already spoken to us, does so. We are also asking for anyone who saw those responsible for setting fire to the car to come forward.

“My team are determined to bring to justice anyone involved in yesterday’s violence.

“It is abhorrent that these people think nothing of using a firearm in broad daylight on a residential street with a children’s nursery close by.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Midlands Police homicide team by calling 101 or through the force’s website.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.