South Shields FC break attendance record as displaced fans descend on stadium

South Shields FC announced a record league attendance for their ground on Saturday as displaced football fans descended on Mariners Park.

With the top level of English and Scottish football suspended until April 3 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans turned to lower league football.

South Shields play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division – the seventh tier of English football – and their home game against FC United of Manchester proved more popular than usual.

The club initially reported an attendance of 3,078 before correcting that to 3,274, a Mariners Park league record.

Recent home attendance in the league ranged between 1,500 and 2,000.

Steven Carroll is a Swansea fan who made the trip to Mariners Park for the first time after the Swans’ game at Middlesbrough was called off.

Making the most of live football – South Shields v FC United of Manchester! pic.twitter.com/EQLmpPkk88 — Steven Carroll (@StevenSOS1987) March 14, 2020

He described the game as “a good day out” adding “it’s loud, loads of songs”.

“We’ve had a nice welcome,” he told the PA news agency. “Loads of fans thanked us for coming.

“(It’s) refreshing when clubs at (the) top just want your money.”