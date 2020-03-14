Coronavirus death toll in UK increases from 11 to 21 in a day

Ten more patients have died in England after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the coronavirus death toll to 21 in the UK.

A number of the patients, who were over 60, had underlying health conditions, NHS England said.

The 10 patients were being cared for in Buckinghamshire, Sandwell & West Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Barts, London, north Middlesex and Chester.

There have been 1,140 positive tests for coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, up from 798 at the same time on Friday, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, said: “I am sorry to confirm 10 further patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 in England have died.

“All 10 individuals were in the at risk groups. I understand this increase in the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 will be a cause for concern for many.

“The public should know every measure we are taking is seeking to save lives and protect the most vulnerable.

“Every single one of us has a role to play in achieving this. If you have a new continuous cough or high temperature, please stay at home for seven days.

“I also encourage everyone to be washing their hands for 20 seconds regularly.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the families and friends who have received this difficult news. I ask that their privacy is respected at this time.”

The UK is dealing with a rising number of cases of the illness and this announcement sees the death toll in the UK double.

On Friday, the number of positive cases was 798 and there was a death toll of 11.

The first person in the UK to die after being diagnosed with coronavirus was announced on March 5, and Saturday’s announcement of 10 deaths is by far the largest number of deaths announced on a single day in the UK since the outbreak took hold.

It comes as plans get under way to ban mass gatherings from next week as the Government looks to implement more extreme measures in the fight against Covid-19.

Boris Johnson had faced criticism for not taking such actions, despite similar steps being taken by other European countries as the pandemic worsens.

Emergency legislation bringing in beefed-up powers will be published next week and there could also be a move towards more people working from home, a Whitehall source said.

Meanwhile, a newborn baby in England who has tested positive for coronavirus is likely to be one of the world’s youngest patients with the disease.

The infant and its mother both tested positive at a north London hospital and staff who had contact with the pair have been advised to self-isolate.

The mother was rushed to hospital days earlier with suspected pneumonia and she and her child are being treated at separate hospitals, The Sun reported.

Boris Johnson has faced criticism from some for his handling of the outbreak in the UK (Simon Dawson/PA)

The newspaper said the woman was tested at North Middlesex Hospital but the result was not known until after the birth.

North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust said: “Two patients at North Middlesex University Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus.

“One has been transferred to a specialist centre and one is being treated in an isolation room.

“The safety of our patients and staff is our top priority, so in following guidance from Public Health England, we are regularly deep cleaning the areas where the patients are cared for and staff who were in close contact with these patients were advised to self-isolate.”

Care minister Helen Whately said the evidence was that children were less at risk compared to older people or those with underlying health conditions.

“But my thoughts are completely with the family of the baby because it must be truly really worrying when you have a newborn baby that’s ill,” she told ITV News.

Other developments in the spread of Covid-19 include:

– WHO said Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic and Donald Trump indicated he might add the UK to a list of countries facing a US travel ban

– Jet2 planes from the UK to Spain turned back in mid-air as the airline announced it was cancelling all flights to the country

– The largest education union in Europe has written to the Prime Minister asking for full disclosure over his decision not to shut schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

– The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wales rose by 22, bringing the total to 60

– Apple said it was closing all its stores outside China

Meanwhile, the UK’s approach to developing “herd immunity” against Covid-19 has been called into question by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Spokeswoman Margaret Harris said not enough is known about the science of the coronavirus, and that while “theories” can be talked about, the current situation requires “action”.

On Friday, the UK’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said it is hoped the Government’s approach to tackling coronavirus will create a “herd immunity” to the disease.