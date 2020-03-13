Advertising
What the papers say – March 13
Boris Johnson’s comments on the coronavirus feature on many Friday front pages.
Boris Johnson’s frank words on the potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic lead many of Friday’s papers.
The Times features an image of Mr Johnson behind a chart showing the fall of the FTSE 100 on “the worst day for the markets since Black Monday”. The headline carries a quote from the PM: “Many more families are going to lose loved ones”.
The same headline features on the Daily Telegraph, Metro, Daily Mail and Daily Express as Mr Johnson set out his plans to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Advertising
The Guardian also features the coronavirus latest, with Mr Johnson calling it the worst public health crisis in a generation.
The Financial Times leads on the impact of the worsening situation on the world’s markets.
Advertising
The i carries the advice that people should stay at home if they fall ill.
While the Independent reports as many as 10,000 people in Britain could be infected.
The Daily Mirror questions whether Mr Johnson’s actions are enough, while The Sun leads on the PM’s advice for ill people to stay at home.
The Daily Star, however, swerves the coronavirus latest and leads with former Manchester United player Eric Cantona being lined up for I’m A Celebrity.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.