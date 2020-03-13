What the papers say – March 13

Boris Johnson’s frank words on the potential impact of the coronavirus pandemic lead many of Friday’s papers.

The Times features an image of Mr Johnson behind a chart showing the fall of the FTSE 100 on “the worst day for the markets since Black Monday”. The headline carries a quote from the PM: “Many more families are going to lose loved ones”.

The same headline features on the Daily Telegraph, Metro, Daily Mail and Daily Express as Mr Johnson set out his plans to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Advertising

The Guardian also features the coronavirus latest, with Mr Johnson calling it the worst public health crisis in a generation.

Guardian front page, Friday 13 March 2020 – PM: many more families will lose their loved ones pic.twitter.com/PVGxG7S5ym — The Guardian (@guardian) March 12, 2020

The Financial Times leads on the impact of the worsening situation on the world’s markets.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, international edition, Friday 13 March https://t.co/O06JgUtyFI pic.twitter.com/uDFZpWDdmf — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 12, 2020

Advertising

The i carries the advice that people should stay at home if they fall ill.

Friday’s i – “Virus advice: stay at home if you have new cough or fever” #BBCPapers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/prDTKCFUcY — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 12, 2020

While the Independent reports as many as 10,000 people in Britain could be infected.

The Daily Mirror questions whether Mr Johnson’s actions are enough, while The Sun leads on the PM’s advice for ill people to stay at home.

Tomorrow's front page: Sick Brits must stay home for a week https://t.co/i5kFmL2cLP pic.twitter.com/3C0Ff93tqr — The Sun (@TheSun) March 12, 2020

The Daily Star, however, swerves the coronavirus latest and leads with former Manchester United player Eric Cantona being lined up for I’m A Celebrity.