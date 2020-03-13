SNP MP self-isolates on advice from doctors

An SNP MP has announced she is self-isolating as cases of coronavirus continue to grow.

Dr Lisa Cameron, the MP for East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow, took the decision after receiving advice from an out of hours doctor.

She has cancelled constituency surgeries that had been due to take place on Friday and Saturday, and apologised to locals.

Friday/ Saturday Surgeries Cancelled: Apologies for such short notice but after two NHS consultations tonight the out of hours doctor has confirmed I must self-isolate for one week. Hope to be feeling better soon. Thanks to all @NHSScotland for everything you do. — Dr Lisa Cameron MP (@DrLisaCameronMP) March 13, 2020

Up to 10,000 people are thought to be infected with Covid-19 already, though confirmed cases in Scotland stood at 60 on Thursday afternoon.