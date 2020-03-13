Menu

In Pictures: Deserted streets and shopping centres as coronavirus fears bite

UK News | Published:

Tourists are also staying away from popular cities and attractions.

London’s streets are deserted the day after the Prime Minister said that Covid-19 'is the worst public health crisis for a generation'

Some of the UK’s busiest shopping centres are eerily quiet, and airport departure lounges are silent, as the coronavirus takes its toll.

Shoppers are few and far between at the Bluewater shopping centre near Dartford in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Empty bookmakers joints at Dundalk Stadium, at the first fixture to be run behind closed doors because of coronavirus (PA)
Jockey Joey Sheridan studies the card in the empty stand at Dundalk Racecourse (PA)
Brogan Studders, two, outside Celtic Park, home of Celtic Football Club, after Scottish football announced an immediate suspension (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ibrox Stadium, home of Rangers Football Club, after Scottish football announced an immediate suspension, with games postponed until further notice (Andrew Milligan/PA)
None of the usual crowds in Oxford Street, central London (Yui Mok/PA)
Oxford Circus is usually one of London’s busiest streets (Yui Mok/PA)

An empty platform at Paddington Station in London the day after the Prime Minister said that Covid-19 ‘is the worst public health crisis for a generation’ (Pete Clifton/PA)
An empty platform at Farringdon Station in central (Joe Pickover/PA)
An almost empty square at Trinity College Dublin, as the closure of all schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland was announced (Brian Lawless/PA)
A deserted departure area at Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Stall holders at Cambridge market feel the effects of the coronavirus outbreak (Joe Giddens/PA)
Tourists have stayed away from King’s Parade in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)
A deserted punt station in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)
