In Pictures: Deserted streets and shopping centres as coronavirus fears bite

Advertising
UK News | Published: Less than an hour ago
Tourists are also staying away from popular cities and attractions.
Some of the UK’s busiest shopping centres are eerily quiet, and airport departure lounges are silent, as the coronavirus takes its toll.
Browse the businesses in your area and find what is perfect for you.
Browse directory
If you are searching for a job around your local area, use our online system.
Job portal
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Back to top
© 2020 MNA. All rights reserved
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.