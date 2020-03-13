Charles and Camilla’s overseas tour postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have postponed their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clarence House said the request came from the Government.

Heir to the throne Charles and Camilla are understood to be in good health.

Charles and Camilla on a previous visit to Jordan (John Stillwell/PA)

The tour may be replaced with engagements in the UK, but not those involving significant gatherings of people.

The trip was to be the first official royal visit to Cyprus for 27 years.

Charles was set to visit Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 17 and 18, be joined by Camilla in Cyprus from March 18 to 21, and head to Jordan together until March 25.