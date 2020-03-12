Scottish Greens cancel spring conference over coronavirus fears

The Scottish Greens have announced they are cancelling their spring conference due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It had been due to take place in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on Saturday, March 28.

But now the Scottish Greens’ Executive Committee has decided to call off the event.

Ross Greer MSP, the executive’s co-chairman, said: “Due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, the Scottish Greens Executive Committee has today taken the decision to cancel our upcoming conference.

“The health and well-being of our members and the public is our primary concern and it is with that in mind that we have taken this decision.”

It follows an announcement by Nicola Sturgeon at First Minister’s Questions that large-scale public events of more than 500 people are cancelled from Monday.

The First Minister said it is “inappropriate that we continue as normal”, recommending the ban to protect front-line services.

Ms Sturgeon said: “This is a decision that we are basing on resilience issues and not simply on the action that we are required to take to reduce the spread of the virus.”