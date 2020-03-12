Advertising
Irish schools close and workers urged to stay at home amid Covid-19 spread
Ireland is on lockdown for a fortnight in response to Covid-19.
Here are some of the key measures and recommendations implemented by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Thursday following advice from health officials.
– Schools, colleges and childcare facilities will close from Friday.
– Where possible, teaching will be done online or remotely.
– Cultural institutions like museums and tourist sites will close.
– All indoor gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor events involving more than 500 people should be cancelled.
– Arrangements are being made to ensure everyone entering Ireland through ports and airports is fully informed and self-isolates if they develop symptoms.
– People should continue to go to work if they can but where possible should work from home.
– To reduce unnecessary face-to-face interaction in the workplace, break times and working times should be staggered and meetings done remotely or by phone.
– Public transport will continue to operate.
– Shops will remain open and there are plans to ensure supply chains will not be interrupted.
– Restaurants, cafes and other businesses can stay open but should look at ways to implement public health advice on social distancing.
– Outside work people should seek to reduce social interactions as much as possible.
