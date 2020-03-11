Camilla at Cheltenham amid racecourse’s measures to combat coronavirus

The Duchess of Cornwall joined racegoers on Ladies Day at the Cheltenham Festival.

Camilla, dressed in an emerald green coat, polka dot dress, brown hat and gloves, and knee-high boots, was presenting the trophy for The Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase.

The Duchess of Cornwall attends Ladies Day at the Cheltenham Festival (Jacob King/PA)

The duchess was spending the day at the races, where increased hygiene measures have been put in place amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Festival began on Tuesday, with more than 60,000 racegoers in attendance, although the crowd was down almost 7,000 on last year.

The Duchess of Cornwall arrives at the Cheltenham Festival (Jacob King/PA)

Increased wash basins and hand sanitiser stations have been set up, with numerous signs reminding racegoers to wash their hands.

Ian Renton, regional director Cheltenham and the South West, Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “We had a fantastic first day here yesterday, with seven brilliant races, which reminds us what the sport is really about.”

Advertising

He added: “All the measures we put in place were well used by racegoers, and we were topping up our hand sanitiser gel stations all day long.

“The racegoers heeded the advice we gave to ensure that hygiene was kept at a maximum.”

A sign at Cheltenham racecourse giving advice on coronavirus safety measures (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The 72-year-old duchess joked about the coronavirus last week as she took shelter at the London Transport Museum.

Camilla stepped briefly into an old air raid shelter which was on display and quipped: “I’m self-isolating.”