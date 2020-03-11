Budget live: Highlights of the Chancellor’s speech

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is delivering his Spring Statement to MPs.

The Budget comes on a day when the Bank of England announced an interest rate cut to 0.25% to help mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Here’s the latest:

12.57pm

The Chancellor said that without accounting for the impact of coronavirus, the Office for Budget Responsibility has forecast growth of 1.1% in 2020, 1.8% in 2021 and then 1.5%, 1.3%, and 1.4% in the following years.

12.55pm

Mr Sunak said the Office for Budget Responsibility has “slightly reduced” its forecast for GDP growth compared with its March 2019 forecast.

12.54pm

1/ The government is taking action that is coordinated, coherent and comprehensive on COVID-19. This thread outlines some of the support in #Budget2020. pic.twitter.com/j7lCFhWaPx — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) March 11, 2020

12.53pm

Two million workers on low pay and those who are self-employed are not eligible for statutory sick pay under this government. No one should have to choose between heath and hardship. We are calling for all workers to be given the right to sick pay from day one. #Budget2020 — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) March 11, 2020

12.52pm

Mr Sunak said he was setting aside a £5 billion emergency response fund to support the NHS and other public services, adding he “will go further if necessary”.

12.51pm

I love #BudgetDay But #Budget2020 is extra special – genuinely historic and a moment to celebrate – first #BAME Chancellor presenting a #UK budget ??? pic.twitter.com/zazlNBunlY — Sayeeda Warsi (@SayeedaWarsi) March 11, 2020

12.49pm

(House of Commons/PA)

12.46pm

The Chancellor said the Government will meet the cost for businesses with fewer than 250 employees, to provide statutory sick pay to those off work “due to coronavirus”.

12.45pm

Mr Sunak said: “Those on contributory employment and support allowance will be able to claim from day one instead of day eight to make sure that time spent off work due to sickness is reflected in your benefits. I’m also temporarily removing the minimum income floor in Universal Credit.”

12.43pm

(House of Commons/PA)

12.42pm

Mr Sunak said that “whatever extra resources our NHS needs” to cope with the coronavirus “it will get”.

12.41pm

The Chancellor said the Government’s response to the coronavirus will be “temporary, timely and targeted” and designed to have “maximum impact”.

12.39pm

Mr Sunak said there is likely to be “temporary disruption” to the economy while up to a fifth of the working age population could be off at any one time.

12.36pm

Mr Sunak said “we are doing everything we can to keep this country and our people healthy and financially secure” as he delivered his Budget against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis.

12.34pm

The Chancellor of the Exchequer rose to deliver his Budget to the House of Commons at 12.34pm.

12.15pm

PA video of Mr Sunak leaving Downing Street.

11.58am

Labour figures have called on the Chancellor to offer support for residents forced to pay for cladding removal from their flats.

Almost three years after Grenfell, no resident should face big bills to remove and replace dangerous cladding on their home. A big test of this Budget is action to get this work done and end the #claddingscandal https://t.co/3DUo9p00Wy — John Healey MP (@JohnHealey_MP) March 11, 2020

My letter to @RishiSunak yesterday. For his first budget he must finally provide the security and safety residents need, by providing the necessary funding required to make tower blocks affected by cladding and other fire safety deficiencies safe pic.twitter.com/RmfLrbV5pq — Rebecca Long-Bailey (@RLong_Bailey) March 11, 2020

11.53am

Mr Sunak with departmental colleagues on Downing Street.

(Victoria Jones/PA)

11.37am

Mr Sunak has left 11 Downing Street to head to the House of Commons.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

11.09am

Larry the Downing Street cat on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street (Aaron Chown/PA)

10.29am

Mr Sunak told the Cabinet his Budget’s measures to cope with Covid-19 “will make the UK one of the best placed economies in the world to manage the potential impact of the virus”, Downing Street said.

10.17am

The economy stayed flat in January despite predictions that it would grow by 0.2% following a tough year, figures showed.

The Office for National Statistics said GDP remained unchanged after growing 0.3% in December, dashing hopes that the economy was bouncing back after a clear win for the Conservatives in December’s election.

(PA Graphics)

8.02am

The Bank of England announced an emergency interest rate cut to help the UK cope with the economic shock from coronavirus as Rishi Sunak prepared to unveil his first Budget.

Hours before he was due to unveil his package, the Bank set the scene with the rate cut from 0.75% to 0.25% and a series of other measures to help businesses and households through an economic shock “that could prove sharp and large, but should be temporary”.