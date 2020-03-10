What the papers say – March 10

New government advice for dealing with Covid-19 and the effect the deadly strain of coronavirus is having on stock markets around the world leads the nation’s Tuesday papers.

The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and Daily Express all lead with the Government instructing Britons who exhibit even mild cold or flu symptoms to self-isolate.

The Independent and i say the change in advice comes as the Government prepares to move into a new stage of fighting the Covid-19 outbreak.

Advertising

Fears over the spread of the virus and low oil prices have seen global markets suffer a “£12 trillion stock plunge”, according to the Daily Mirror and Financial Times.

Tomorrow's #frontpage – MELTDOWN: Brit pensions battered as virus panic sparks £7billion stock market plunge#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Bqc9Cn3Yrb — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 9, 2020

FT: Oil price plunge sends tremors through battered global markets #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/cIxaUepanm — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 9, 2020

Along with stories on the market crash, The Times and The Guardian lead with the first day of former SNP leader Alex Salmond’s trial over sexual assault allegations.

Advertising

Guardian front page, Tuesday 10 March 2020: Stock markets in biggest fall since 2008 as virus fears trigger panic selling pic.twitter.com/hKyORGrzDp — The Guardian (@guardian) March 9, 2020

The Metro says social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter have joined forces with the NHS to combat “fake news” about Covid-19.

And the Daily Star is heeding Boris Johnson’s call to ‘act responsibly’ in the face of the virus outbreak by offering readers a “free cut out and keep bog roll”.