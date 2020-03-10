Teen’s tool allows music fans to pair songs to coronavirus hand-washing routine

A new tool created by a teenager encourages coronavirus-conscious music-lovers to match the lyrics of their favourite song to the NHS’ recommended hand-washing procedure.

Following the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, public health bodies such as the NHS recommended washing hands for 20 seconds, or as long as it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice.

To spare everyone the boredom of repeating the birthday song over and over, 17-year-old designer William Gibson created a website, Wash Your Lyrics, to generate the perfect hand-washing accompaniment.

Matt Hancock said it was a “great initiative” (Twitter screengrab/PA)

Users can enter the title of their chosen song along with the artist to automatically generate a poster matching the lyrics to the 13-step washing routine.

According to stats shared by Mr Gibson, more than 89,000 posters were created using the website in the first day of its existence, with Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen proving the most popular choice.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock was among those to praise the “great initiative”.

People quickly customised their personal hand-washing routines using the generator, with one popular choice being All Star by Smash Mouth.

Hey All Star, wash those hands ? pic.twitter.com/w49FguY2P6 — Erica ✨ (@TheEricaB) March 9, 2020

While some went for pop classics, others chose more topical songs, including Clean by Taylor Swift.

can't believe clean by taylor swift works perfectly pic.twitter.com/70S0DgpOEn — sam langford (@_slangers) March 8, 2020

One Twitter user pointed out that Stayin’ Alive by Bee Gees, which is often used to time CPR, also fits well with the guidelines.

It's helpful for both CPR chest compressions AND good handwashing. Thanks, @neoncloth and, as always, The Bee Gees. pic.twitter.com/pFf5Ypu5Js — Sidra Condron (@qwertybird) March 9, 2020

The Reduced Shakespeare Company even encouraged Bard fans to scrub while reciting Lady Macbeth’s famous “out, damned spot!” speech.

Forget singing in Happy Birthday twice: THIS is what you recite to tell you how long to wash your hands. H/t @ninjalampie pic.twitter.com/TjXMZCQbt2 — Reduced Shakespeare Company (@reduced) March 3, 2020

NHS guidelines state: “Wash your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds.

“Always wash your hands when you get home or into work and use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available.”