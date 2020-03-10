Scottish film and TV studio to be set up in Edinburgh

A film and TV studio has been given the go-ahead in Edinburgh.

Screen Scotland will invest £1 million towards the initial setup, refurbishment and running costs of the site, which includes five sound stages and 27,000sq ft of flexible production office space.

Bob Last and Jason Connery have been appointed to run the studio, which will be located on a site already used to film Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War.

First Stage Studios will be based at the Port of Leith and aim to grow Scotland’s screen sector as well as boosting the local economy.

The limited company will now manage, operate and promote the 8.6-acre facility to productions from the UK and around the world.

Last is an Oscar-nominated and Bafta-winning film and TV producer whose credits include Sunset Song and The Illusionist.

He said: “We look forward to building on the strong interest already expressed by international and UK customers.

Advertising

“We are grateful to Screen Scotland for their commitment to an ambitious film and television sector and look forward to contributing to its development.”

Connery, son of Oscar-winning actor Sir Sean, directed Tommy’s Honour in 2015 and has dozens of acting credits including Smallville and as Robin Hood in the 1980s TV series.

He said: “There is no question Scotland needs a film studio, I could not be more excited to be involved in bringing it to fruition.”

Bob Last and Jason Connery have been appointed to run the studio space (Stewart Attwood/PA)

Advertising

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “This announcement represents a great step forward in Scotland’s ambition to drive growth across all aspects of the film and TV sector.

“Having a studio of this scale will provide a home in Scotland for film and high-end TV productions, generate significant revenue for Scotland’s wider economy and support sustainable careers across the film and TV industry from writers, producers and directors to those working in craft and technical areas.”

Screen Scotland executive director Isabel Davis said: “The studio is key in expanding film and TV production in Scotland.

“We’re delighted to be working with First Stage Studios to bring it to life.

“Bob and Jason bring a wealth of expertise and industry knowledge that is invaluable to the development of the studio.

“Scotland is internationally renowned for its world-class talent, crews, facilities and breath-taking locations, this facility means we can raise the visibility of Scotland on screen, anchor more film and high-end television productions in Scotland and capitalise on the global boom in the industry.”