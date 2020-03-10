Premier League side bans players signing autographs in anti-virus measure

Premier League side Newcastle United have told fans that players will not sign autographs during the coronavirus crisis.

The club has said players will not shake hands at training as a precaution and the Premier League said pre-match handshakes have been cancelled until further notice.

Newcastle said players will not be available for off-pitch appearances to minimise the risk of them becoming infected.

#NUFC has issued information in relation to the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the club takes proactive steps to prevent the illness spreading. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 10, 2020

The club has also stopped allowing the public in for stadium tours and access to the dressing room, tunnel and dugouts has been restricted to essential personnel only.

In a statement, the club said: “While players are usually happy to stop for photographs and to sign autographs, we regret to inform supporters that this will not be possible while there is a serious ongoing threat to public health.

“The well-being of supporters, players and staff has to be the utmost priority.”