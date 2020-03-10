Belfast call centre closed after worker tests positive for Covid-19

A call centre in Belfast has been closed for deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

Around 1,000 people work at the Halifax operation in the Gasworks area of the city centre.

It is understood staff have been asked to self-isolate, work from home or from a contingency site.

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns Halifax, said: “The Belfast Gasworks building has been temporarily closed to allow for the appropriate areas of the site to be cleaned, after a colleague based there was diagnosed with Covid-19.

“Our priority is the wellbeing of the individual, as well as the colleagues and visitors to the building. We’re closely monitoring the developing situation and continue to follow official guidelines.”

Two schools in Co Armagh are already closed for deep cleaning after a young person was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Newtownhamilton High School and primary school share the same site in Co Armagh and are expected to reopen next week.

Several sports clubs have also had to take precautionary steps after individual members tested positively.

A total of 12 cases have been diagnosed in Northern Ireland so far.

The St Patrick’s Day festivities in Belfast are among events which have been axed amid efforts to contain spread of the virus.

On Monday, Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann warned that between 50% and 80% of the population could ultimately contract the coronavirus in a worst case scenario.