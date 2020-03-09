Two arrested in connection with murder of missing grandmother

Detectives investigating the murder of a grandmother who disappeared nearly two years ago have arrested two men.

Naheed Khan was 43 when she was last seen in Middlesbrough in May 2018, and her body has not been found.

Forensic searches were being carried out at a number of houses as well as a business address in the town.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Dimelow said the pair were arrested on suspicion of a range of offences, with one being held on suspicion of murder and the other for a conspiracy around that offence.

He said the arrests came as a result of a tip-off from the public.

“Sadly we are yet to determine where Naheed’s body is,” he said.

“That is an objective we would like to achieve for the family.

“It is very difficult for them, they have showed tremendous fortitude and this is an ongoing pain that I cannot pretend to understand.”

Ms Khan’s daughter Amber gave birth soon after she disappeared, and the missing woman never got chance to meet her grandchild.

She was from the Thornaby area of Stockton, and was last seen using a cash machine outside a Middlesbrough pizza shop.

Mr Dimelow is also leading the inquiry into the suspected murder of 32-year-old Natalie Jenkins, also from Thornaby, who was lasted seen in December.

He said two separate teams were working on the murders, adding: “It is prudent to consider if the cases are linked.

“There are no links that I can establish.”

The senior detective again appealed to the public for help with the inquiry into Ms Khan’s murder, particularly about the whereabouts of her body.

“I would be very grateful, and I know her family would be too,” he said.

Ms Khan is described as Asian, of slim build, around 5ft 6ins with long dark hair.

Her bank account has not been touched since she vanished.

The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £10,000 reward for information leading to the location of her body.