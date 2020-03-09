TfL worker tests positive for coronavirus

An office-based Transport for London (TfL) worker has tested positive for coronavirus, the organisation has confirmed.

The employee works at TfL’s Palestra House office in Southwark.

A TfL spokeswoman said: “We are working closely with Public Health England and are following their advice after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

“The safety of our staff and customers is our top priority, so we are taking all necessary precautions and a deep clean has taken place within the building used by the staff member.”

A person wearing a face mask on a bus in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Palestra House is where TfL monitors London’s roads and controls the Tube network, but the worker with coronavirus has a non-operational role, the PA news agency understands.

Some Londoners are wearing face masks when they travel on trains and buses amid concern that the virus can be easily transmitted on public transport.

It emerged on Friday that two British Airways baggage handlers had tested positive for Covid-19.

The men are based at Heathrow Airport, west London.