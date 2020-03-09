Man ‘brandishing knives’ shot dead by police in Westminster

A man has been shot dead by police in Westminster after brandishing two knives at officers in a non-terror related incident.

Metropolitan Police said officers were patrolling the area about 11.30pm on Sunday when they noticed the man acting suspiciously.

When challenged by police, the man produced two knives.

Armed officers responded and a Taser and police firearm were used.

London Ambulance Service attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene at Great Scotland Yard a short time later.

No police officers or members of the public were injured during the incident.

Uniformed officers manned cordons at Scotland Place, leading to Great Scotland Yard, and on parts of Northumberland Avenue and Whitehall nearest to Trafalgar Square.

The Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct have been informed.