Kate hosts gala dinner for children’s mental health charity

The Duchess of Cambridge will host a gala dinner at Buckingham Palace on Monday evening to mark the 25th anniversary of youth mental health charity Place2Be.

The duchess has been a patron of the charity – which aims to provide emotional support to young children and works in 639 schools across the UK – since 2013.

Founded in 1994 by Dame Benny Refson, it has worked with more than 250,0000 children and families over the past 25 years.

The Duchess of Cambridge supports the children’s mental health charity (Facundo Arrizabalaga/PA)

Kate is due to meet two school choirs who will also perform, as well as many of Place2Be’s supporters, before giving a speech.

She has been a vocal advocate for children’s mental health since becoming a member of the royal family, as well as for adults’ addiction support and mental health services.

In January, Kate launched the “5 Big Questions on the Under-Fives” survey aimed at starting a national conversation on early childhood.

The Place2Be gala is due to commence at 7pm on Monday.