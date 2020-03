The Duchess of Sussex will bow out of royal life just one year, 10 months and 12 days after marrying into the family.

Here we take a look at the highlights of Meghan’s time as a senior royal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tie the knot in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19 2018 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The couple share a kiss as they leave the chapel (Ben Stansall/PA)

The Queen with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a group photo at the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in June 2018 (John Stillwell/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 9 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of York, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony at Buckingham Palace watching a Royal Air Force flypast to mark the centenary of the RAF in July 2018 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Harry and Meghan on the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva during the royal couple’s visit to Fiji in October 2018 (Phil Noble/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex leaves after a visit to the National Theatre in London, her first since becoming its patron, in January 2019 (Yui Mok/PA)

On May 8 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their baby son during a photocall in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meghan and Harry with baby Archie (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The duchess arrives for a visit to the Auwal Mosque, the oldest mosque in South Africa, on day two of her tour of Africa with Harry in September 2019 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meghan joins in with dancers as she leaves the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meghan attends a creative industries and business reception at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Johannesburg, South Africa (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Harry and Meghan meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe at the Presidential Official Residence in Pretoria (Toby Melville/PA)

Meghan attends a roundtable discussion on gender equality with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and One Young World at Windsor Castle on October 25 2019 (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)