Harry and Meghan ‘looked as if they belonged’, says royal author

UK News | Published:

The Sussexes will be missed by the nation, Penny Junor said.

Harry and Meghan

The nation will miss the Duke and Duke of Sussex as they embark on their new life away from the monarchy, a royal commentator has said.

Penny Junor said Harry and Meghan’s appearance with the royals at Westminster Abbey was an example of what the Windsors do best.

“We will miss them. They just look as if they belong,” the royal author said of the couple’s final official engagement before “Megxit”.

The royals
The royal family at the end of the service (Phil Harris/Daily Mirror/PA)

“They have had a very successful few days, you know, the last engagements have all gone amazingly well.

“I would imagine it would have been an emotional day for Harry. But I thought they looked glorious, they looked happy.

“It’s very uncharted territory and I hope it will be a huge success for them.

This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA

“I hope that Harry doesn’t feel bereft of everything that he loves – he will have his wife and child – but everything else in his life, when the door closes on this period of business.”

Ms Junor said the event was a perfect example of the royal family carrying out their duty on a public platform.

“It was absolutely the royal family doing what they do so brilliantly, bringing people and countries together, showing professionalism and dignity and poise and respect,” she said.

Commonwealth Day 2020
The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Cambridges (Phil Harris/Daily Mirror/PA

She praised the Queen for the way she has dealt with the Megxit crisis.

“I do think the family has handled this whole situation very well,” she said.

“Harry and Meghan may not have quite got what they wanted but I think the Queen made absolutely the right decision in that they couldn’t be semi-detached. It was all or nothing.

“It is a historic moment. For people watching today, it was the last time we’ll see Harry and Meghan for the foreseeable future with other members of the family.”

