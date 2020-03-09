Menu

Advertising

Coronavirus cases in the UK: How the daily totals have changed

UK News | Published:

All figures are based on the daily updates from the Department of Health.

Coronavirus

Here is how the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has gone up over the past two weeks.

All figures are based on the daily updates from the Department of Health.

February 24: 0 new cases, 13 to date
February 25: 0 new cases, 13 to date
February 26: 0 new cases, 13 to date
February 27: three new cases, 16 to date
February 28: 4 new cases, 20 to date
February 29: three new cases, 23 to date
March 1: 13 new cases, 36 to date

March 2: three new cases, 39 to date
March 3: 12 new cases, 51 to date
March 4: 34 new cases, 85 to date
March 5: 30 new cases, 115 to date
March 6: 48 new cases, 163 to date
March 7: 43 new cases, 206 to date
March 8: 67 new cases, 273 to date
March 9: 46 new cases, 319 to date

UK News Health News Editor's Picks Trending Topics

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News