Advertising
Coronavirus cases in the UK: How the daily totals have changed
All figures are based on the daily updates from the Department of Health.
Here is how the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has gone up over the past two weeks.
All figures are based on the daily updates from the Department of Health.
February 24: 0 new cases, 13 to date
February 25: 0 new cases, 13 to date
February 26: 0 new cases, 13 to date
February 27: three new cases, 16 to date
February 28: 4 new cases, 20 to date
February 29: three new cases, 23 to date
March 1: 13 new cases, 36 to date
March 2: three new cases, 39 to date
March 3: 12 new cases, 51 to date
March 4: 34 new cases, 85 to date
March 5: 30 new cases, 115 to date
March 6: 48 new cases, 163 to date
March 7: 43 new cases, 206 to date
March 8: 67 new cases, 273 to date
March 9: 46 new cases, 319 to date
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.