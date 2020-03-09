Coronavirus cases in the UK: How the daily totals have changed

Here is how the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has gone up over the past two weeks.

All figures are based on the daily updates from the Department of Health.

UPDATE on coronavirus (#COVID19) testing in the UK: As of 9am 9 March 2020, a total of 24,960 people have been tested: 24,641 negative.319 positive. 3 patients who tested positive for coronavirus have sadly died. ▶️https://t.co/VdU3Lzcrhl pic.twitter.com/TDrhUzIEya — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 9, 2020

February 24: 0 new cases, 13 to date

February 25: 0 new cases, 13 to date

February 26: 0 new cases, 13 to date

February 27: three new cases, 16 to date

February 28: 4 new cases, 20 to date

February 29: three new cases, 23 to date

March 1: 13 new cases, 36 to date

March 2: three new cases, 39 to date

March 3: 12 new cases, 51 to date

March 4: 34 new cases, 85 to date

March 5: 30 new cases, 115 to date

March 6: 48 new cases, 163 to date

March 7: 43 new cases, 206 to date

March 8: 67 new cases, 273 to date

March 9: 46 new cases, 319 to date