Coronavirus cases in Scotland up to 23

Nicola Sturgeon has announced five more confirmed cases of coronavirus in Scotland, taking the total to 23.

The First Minister said there is an “increasing inevitability” of a Covid-19 outbreak across the UK.

She said changes to the delay phase of the Scottish Government’s plans could include advising people with more mild symptoms to stay at home.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took part in the UK Government;s Cobra meeting earlier on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

All those diagnosed in Scotland are traceable to travel or to other confirmed cases and are not seriously unwell, she added.

She said Scotland “may be a few days behind” some other parts of the UK in severity “but over time I expect that to flatten out”.

Ms Sturgeon was speaking at St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh after taking part in the UK Government’s Cobra meeting and before chairing a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Committee.

Cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the Tayside, Ayrshire and Arran, Forth Valley, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Grampian, Fife, Lothian and Lanarkshire NHS board areas.

Earlier, it was confirmed one person at the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) has tested positive for coronavirus.

The university and health board said the individual, from the Lanarkshire campus in Hamilton, is being treated in hospital and is giving no cause for concern.

In a joint statement, the university and NHS Lanarkshire said the person had “limited contact” with a small group of individuals at the University who have all been contacted, are well and have no symptoms.

The number of coronavirus cases in Scotland had risen to 18 on Sunday.

All UWS campuses remain open and students and staff have been asked to attend as normal.

UWS and NHS Lanarkshire said: “NHS public health officials have notified the university that an individual at the Lanarkshire Campus has tested positive for coronavirus.

“The individual is being treated in hospital and is giving no cause for concern.

“As a university community we wish them a swift and full recovery.

“The person concerned had limited contact with a small group of individuals at the university.

“All have been contacted, are well and have no symptoms.”

They added: “We are fully aware and appreciate the concerns people have about coronavirus (Covid-19) at this time, however, public health officials have reassured that the risk of contracting coronavirus from this individual is extremely low.

“In line with public health advice, all UWS campuses remain fully open and operational, and students and staff should attend as normal.”

The university said it continues to follow all necessary infection, prevention and precautions in line with public health guidance.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in the UK reached 278 on Sunday, after more than 23,500 people had been tested.