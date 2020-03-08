Firemen save the bacon after pig poops pedometer and starts blaze

A peckish pig which ate a pedometer sparked a fire in North Yorkshire.

Fire crews were called to a blaze covering 75 square metres at four pigpens in Bramham, near Leeds, on Saturday afternoon.

The pedometer was used to prove the animal was free range.

The fire and rescue service said the fire was caused by “nature taking its course” and copper from the pedometer battery reacting with the pigpen’s contents.

“A hosereel was used to extinguish the fire and save the bacon,” the fire service said.