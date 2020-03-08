Dual carriageway closed due to ‘unruly’ flock of sheep

Police have thanked motorists for their patience after they had to close a dual carriageway to round up a stray flock of sheep.

Traffic was temporarily halted on the A64 near Tadcaster on Sunday morning after the sheep escaped on to the road, North Yorkshire Police said.

The force posted a photograph of the incident on social media, showing cars and lorries waiting at a distance behind the “unruly” flock.

Without wanting to bleat on, we dealt with a large amount of baaaarmy sheep this morning being a bit woolly about what… Posted by North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group on Sunday, March 8, 2020

North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group said on Facebook: “Without wanting to bleat on, we dealt with a large amount of baaaarmy sheep this morning being a bit woolly about what they were doing on the A64 near Tadcaster.

“If you were caught up in it, thank ewe for your patience.”

The force control room also posted the picture on Twitter, adding: “This was the scene from the A64 earlier today when both lanes had to be shut at Tadcaster whilst we dealt with this unruly group!”