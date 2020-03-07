What the papers say – March 7

The escalating coronavirus crisis again occupies most of Britain’s front pages on Saturday.

The Independent leads on the number of coronavirus infections worldwide passing 100,000.

Saturday’s Independent: More than 100,000 virus infections across globe #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TZNb2BxO0N — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) March 6, 2020

The Daily Telegraph carries a recommendation people should visit elderly relatives before they might potentially have to be isolated.

The Daily Mail says millions of Britons are being told to work from home to help fight the spread of the disease.

British universities are facing a funding crisis because of the loss of tuition fees due to Covid-19, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Saturday 7 March 2020: Universities face funding crisis due to coronavirus pic.twitter.com/6UeC4a69Cw — The Guardian (@guardian) March 6, 2020

The Sun says the spread of the virus now officially represents an outbreak across Britain.

Tomorrow's front page: Coronavirus escalates as it's confirmed the bug is spreading from person to personhttps://t.co/gLfYJF9FjI pic.twitter.com/Y3xf9GBB1F — The Sun (@TheSun) March 6, 2020

And the Financial Times reports investors are rushing for the security of government bonds amid fears of a global recession sparked by the coronavirus.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 7 March https://t.co/BkeEmz0W5U pic.twitter.com/IHVyhmAOaY — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 6, 2020

In other news, The Times reports the Queen will distance herself from Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed after this week’s court ruling that he kidnapped his two daughters.

The Times 7/3/20The Queen presenting the Gold Cup to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. Despite their love of racing, she is expected now to refuse to be photographed with him. Photo : Steve Parsons/PA #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/R5IcfEDO1C — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) March 6, 2020

The Daily Mirror leads with an alleged dispute between Meghan and Camilla due to photos of the Duchess of Sussex overshadowing an address by Camilla on domestic violence.

The Daily Express says a new law is in the planning to protect people’s right to use cash.

Saturday’s Daily Express: New law to protect access to your cash #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VKjkelwpub — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) March 6, 2020

And the Daily Star leads with Strictly star Kevin Clifton quitting the show.