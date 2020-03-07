Menu

In Pictures: Paws for thought on day three of the Crufts Dog Show

UK News | Published:

Scores of pedigree dogs are being presented in the race to be named Best In Show.

The third day of the world’s greatest dog show, Crufts, is under way at the NEC in Birmingham.

Around 20,000 competitors and their pets will take part, coming from all over the world.

Last year, 27,000 dogs attended the event, with 21,000 competing, including 3,611 from overseas.

A spot of pampering for this Old English Sheepdog (Jacob King/PA)
Face off? Two boxer dogs prepare to strut their stuff at the NEC (Jacob King/PA)
These two Samoyed dogs would brighten up any stage (Jacob King/PA)
A Great Dane named Anton with a friend or two backstage (Jacob King/PA)
A French mastiff flashes its gnashers (Jacob King/PA)
Down, boys! A pair of Ibizan hounds at play (Jacob King/PA)
Great Danes are put through their paces in their quest for the ultimate prize (Jacob King/PA)
