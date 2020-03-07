Advertising
In Pictures: Paws for thought on day three of the Crufts Dog Show
Scores of pedigree dogs are being presented in the race to be named Best In Show.
The third day of the world’s greatest dog show, Crufts, is under way at the NEC in Birmingham.
Around 20,000 competitors and their pets will take part, coming from all over the world.
Last year, 27,000 dogs attended the event, with 21,000 competing, including 3,611 from overseas.
