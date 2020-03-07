Glasgow leisure centre closed after rugby player contracts coronavirus

A popular leisure centre in Glasgow has closed after a player at the rugby stadium which is part of the complex tested positive for coronavirus.

It is understood the decision over the Scotstoun Sports Campus was taken after a Scottish player due to compete in a women’s Six Nations match at Scotstoun Stadium against France on Saturday contracted Covid-19.

The match was subsequently cancelled and a spokeswoman for Glasgow Life – the agency which governs the city’s leisure spaces – said “appropriate measures” are being taken.

Six Nations Statement: Scotland Women v France Womenhttps://t.co/Rv4cakesDh — Women's Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) March 6, 2020

The spokeswoman said: “An individual who used Scotstoun Stadium has been identified as having coronavirus.

“We have temporarily closed Scotstoun Sports Campus as a result and will take appropriate measures in the interests of everyone who uses the venue.”

The player, who has not been named, is described as “doing well” by Dr James Robson, the chief medical officer of Scottish Rugby, and has been checked into a healthcare facility.

Seven members of staff and players have self-isolated after taking medical advice.

Scotland has so far seen 11 confirmed cases of the illness, according to the Scottish Government, with preparations continuing for a larger outbreak.