Prince of Wales to see sheepskin and surfers on trip to Cornwall

The Prince of Wales will see sheepskin and surfers when he visits Cornwall on Friday.

Charles is due to tour the warehouse of Celtic & Co in Newquay to mark the firm’s 30th anniversary.

He will hear of the production process of their slippers – from raw sheepskin to ready for sale.

The heir to the throne will then join a reception for long-standing employees, company stakeholders and representatives from the Campaign for Wool in the shop.

Celtic & Co was started by Nick and Kath Whitworth as a small boot-making business in 1990.

It now ships to customers in more than 60 countries, employs 52 permanent staff and had an £8.9 million annual turnover last year.

Products are sustainably made from material such as wool, sheepskin and linen.

Charles will then join a workshop hosted by Surfers Against Sewage, taking place at Nansledan School.

The charity, based in Cornwall, was founded in 1990 to protect oceans, waves, beaches and wildlife.

Nansledan School, or Skol Nansledan, was opened in September and has 14 classrooms.

Charles will tour the school before joining a reception for Surfers Against Sewage.

To mark the occasion, the prince will sign a specially-commissioned wooden surfboard made by Cornish craftsman James Otter.