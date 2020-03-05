What the papers say – March 5

The spiralling coronavirus continues to be the main story across most front pages on Thursday.

The Times says Parliament could be shut for months while the virus is being tackled.

The Times 5/3/20A woman wearing a facemask amid fears of the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus walks past a poster for the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die" in Bangkok. Photo : Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images.#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #coronavirus @thetimes pic.twitter.com/zqw8Yhkrmf — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) March 4, 2020

The i and The Independent report cases of the virus have risen sharply in the UK while Italy has closed all of its schools.

Thursday's front page: UK virus cases jump – as Italy shuts in schools #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vMQlQXmy77 — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 4, 2020

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Virus has biggest UK increase in a single day #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4j9mo1q9tv — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 4, 2020

The Daily Express says “nothing can stop” the virus sweeping Britain, a line reinforced by the Daily Mail‘s headline of “The point of no return”.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the Government has been accused of secrecy over the spread of the virus, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Mirror says the new James Bond film’s release has been delayed by seven months because of the virus.

Advertising

The Daily Telegraph also features Bond on its front, beside a story saying new cases have trebled in the UK.

And Metro also takes the Bond line, with a headline of “Dr Says No”.

Away from the virus, the Financial Times says immigration crackdowns have affected the growth outlook forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Thursday 5th March 2020 pic.twitter.com/qxAMV6jM4P — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 4, 2020

The Sun has a kiss-and-tell story from the ex-boyfriend of a Lotto winner.

Tomorrow's front page: Gillian Bayford's ex says he was treated like a dog by 'abusive' lover https://t.co/KisNA68dOW pic.twitter.com/THZ40ke3XP — The Sun (@TheSun) March 4, 2020

And the Daily Star’s splash is a story saying bus drivers have to tolerate “anti-PC banter” in their jobs.