UK Covid-19 cases hit three figures with 115 people testing positive
Eight people contracted the virus in the UK, England’s chief medical officer said.
The number of Covid-19 cases in the UK has exceeded 100 with 115 people having now tested positive, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.
As of 9am on Thursday, 18,083 people have been tested.
The 115 positive cases includes a further 25 people in England as well as previously reported cases in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.
Professor Chris Whitty said 17 people were diagnosed who had recently travelled from countries or clusters already under investigation.
Eight people contracted the virus in the UK, he added.
Thursday’s update from the Department of Health came after England’s chief medical officer warned critical care beds in the NHS could be put under intense pressure during an epidemic.
Prof Whitty told MPs the UK has now mainly moved into the “delay phase” of tackling the virus.
Half of all coronavirus cases in the UK are most likely to occur in just a three-week period, with 95% of them over a nine-week period, he added.
