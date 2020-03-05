MPs set to receive 3.1% pay rise from April

MPs will receive a pay rise of 3.1% from April this year, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) has said.

The increase, announced on Thursday, will raise MPs basic pay from £79,468 to £81,932 and will be effective from April 1.

It follows a decision confirmed in 2018 by IPSA to adjust the pay of MPs at the same rate as public sector earnings, which are published by the Office of National Statistics.

MPs’ pay for 2020-21 will be increased by 3.1%, the same rate as changes in public sector earnings published by the Office of National Statistics. This brings the overall salary from £79,468 to £81,932. There is also an increase in MPs' staffing budgets. https://t.co/YlVm8VyIeN — IPSA (@ipsaUK) March 5, 2020

IPSA interim chair Richard Lloyd said: “Our review of MPs’ staffing budgets in 2019 found demands on MPs’ offices were high, with staff doing difficult and stressful casework with constituents on a very wide range of problems.

“There was often high staff turnover, with salary levels below comparable roles elsewhere, based on independent benchmarked evidence.

“In many MPs’ offices, relatively little time or money was spent on staff training, wellbeing and development.

“As a result, we have provided additional funding in MPs’ 2020-21 staffing budgets for staff training and welfare, security, and changes to the salary bands and job descriptions for MPs’ staff to bring them into line with the jobs they actually do.”