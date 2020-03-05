Advertising
In Pictures: William and Kate join in the fun on final leg of Ireland tour
The day’s events were delayed as fog in the Dublin area caused problems with their helicopter departure.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given a preview of some of the arts and entertainment to be featured during Galway’s year as the European Capital of Culture on Thursday, as their three-day tour of Ireland drew to a close.
The royal couple also visited a local Gaelic Athletic Association club to learn more about traditional sports which are popular across Ireland, including hurling and Gaelic football.
