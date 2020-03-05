Menu

In Pictures: William and Kate join in the fun on final leg of Ireland tour

The day’s events were delayed as fog in the Dublin area caused problems with their helicopter departure.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge juggling

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given a preview of some of the arts and entertainment to be featured during Galway’s year as the European Capital of Culture on Thursday, as their three-day tour of Ireland drew to a close.

The royal couple also visited a local Gaelic Athletic Association club to learn more about traditional sports which are popular across Ireland, including hurling and Gaelic football.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with musicians in a pub
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met local Galwegians during a visit to Tig Coili, a family-owned, traditional Irish pub in Galway (Julien Behal Photography/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge outside a traditional Irish pub
William and Kate outside the city centre pub (Aaron Chown/PA)
Children await the arrival of the royal couple
Children gather outside Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club in Galway, as they await the arrival of the royal couple (Niall Carson/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge
William tried his hand at hurling during the couple’s visit to the club, where they learned more about traditional sports popular across Ireland (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge with young playersvisit Ireland – Day 3
Kate talked to young players… (Niall Carson/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge
…before trying her hand at Gaelic football (Niall Carson/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pose for a group photograph
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posed for a group photograph (Aaron Chown/PA)
Crowds gather ahead of the royal visit
Locals turned out in force to welcome the royal couple (Niall Carson/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland – Day 3
William and Kate tried juggling during an event at the Tribeton restaurant in Galway (Peter Morrison/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watch a performance
The royals watched a performance at the restaurant ahead of Galway’s year as the European Capital of Culture, which will see local and international artists take part in more than 1,900 events across more than 150 projects during 2020 (Peter Morrison/PA)
