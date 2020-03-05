In Pictures: William and Kate join in the fun on final leg of Ireland tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given a preview of some of the arts and entertainment to be featured during Galway’s year as the European Capital of Culture on Thursday, as their three-day tour of Ireland drew to a close.

The royal couple also visited a local Gaelic Athletic Association club to learn more about traditional sports which are popular across Ireland, including hurling and Gaelic football.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met local Galwegians during a visit to Tig Coili, a family-owned, traditional Irish pub in Galway (Julien Behal Photography/PA)

William and Kate outside the city centre pub (Aaron Chown/PA)

Children gather outside Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club in Galway, as they await the arrival of the royal couple (Niall Carson/PA)

William tried his hand at hurling during the couple’s visit to the club, where they learned more about traditional sports popular across Ireland (Aaron Chown/PA)

Kate talked to young players… (Niall Carson/PA)

…before trying her hand at Gaelic football (Niall Carson/PA)

Advertising

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posed for a group photograph (Aaron Chown/PA)

Locals turned out in force to welcome the royal couple (Niall Carson/PA)

William and Kate tried juggling during an event at the Tribeton restaurant in Galway (Peter Morrison/PA)