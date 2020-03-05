In Pictures: Dogs turn out for Crufts 2020

Four-legged friends of all sizes have arrived in Birmingham for the start of this year’s Crufts dog show.

More than 26,000 dogs are expected across four days at the National Exhibition Centre, with 220 different breeds of dogs competing for the prestigious Best in Show title.

Now in its 129th year, here are some of the day-one arrivals at Crufts.

One dog opted for a onesie covered in Union flags (Joe Giddens/PA)

This dog was dressed to impressed… (Joe Giddens/PA)

… while some dogs were shielded from the elements in pet travel strollers (Joe Giddens/PA)

Looks like a chilly morning in Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

And a damp one too (Joe Giddens/PA)

It was hard to miss this fetching pooch (Joe Giddens/PA)

A woman wears a face mask while grooming her Miniature Schnauzer (Joe Giddens/PA)

A Pomeranian waits to be judged… (Joe Giddens/PA)