In Pictures: Dogs turn out for Crufts 2020

UK News | Published:

Organisers say 26,000 dogs are expected across the four days of the show.

A poodle is prepared for showing during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show

Four-legged friends of all sizes have arrived in Birmingham for the start of this year’s Crufts dog show.

More than 26,000 dogs are expected across four days at the National Exhibition Centre, with 220 different breeds of dogs competing for the prestigious Best in Show title.

Now in its 129th year, here are some of the day-one arrivals at Crufts.

Crufts Dog Show – Day One
One dog opted for a onesie covered in Union flags (Joe Giddens/PA)
Crufts Dog Show – Day One
This dog was dressed to impressed… (Joe Giddens/PA)
Crufts Dog Show – Day One
… while some dogs were shielded from the elements in pet travel strollers (Joe Giddens/PA)
Crufts Dog Show – Day One
Looks like a chilly morning in Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)
Crufts Dog Show – Day One
And a damp one too (Joe Giddens/PA)

Crufts Dog Show – Day One
It was hard to miss this fetching pooch (Joe Giddens/PA)
Crufts Dog Show – Day One
A woman wears a face mask while grooming her Miniature Schnauzer (Joe Giddens/PA)
Crufts Dog Show – Day One
A Pomeranian waits to be judged… (Joe Giddens/PA)
Crufts Dog Show – Day One
… while this poodle gets a pampering ahead of their showing (Joe Giddens/PA)
