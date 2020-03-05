Advertising
In Pictures: Dogs turn out for Crufts 2020
Organisers say 26,000 dogs are expected across the four days of the show.
Four-legged friends of all sizes have arrived in Birmingham for the start of this year’s Crufts dog show.
More than 26,000 dogs are expected across four days at the National Exhibition Centre, with 220 different breeds of dogs competing for the prestigious Best in Show title.
Now in its 129th year, here are some of the day-one arrivals at Crufts.
