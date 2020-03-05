Harry and Meghan congratulate happy couple after surprise marriage proposal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex congratulated a veteran and his new fiancee after they got engaged in front of the royal couple.

Welsh Guards veteran Danny Holland popped the question to Lauren Price during the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London.

Mr Holland, 29, from Wrexham in North Wales, got down on one knee on stage after winning the recognising achievement award.

She said yes!! A second enormous congratulations to Danny on his engagement! What an amazing proposal, and what a way to kick off the #EndeavourFundAwards! pic.twitter.com/v2bxaur9lr — Endeavour Fund (@EndeavourFund) March 5, 2020

Sitting just metres away on front row seats were Harry and Meghan who, like most of the audience, were caught off guard by the announcement.

Meghan smiled and placed her hands in the centre of her chest, while Harry applauded the couple.

Mr Holland’s partner Ms Price, 24, said yes.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Holland said: “With winning (the award) as well, there was no better time to do it.

“Although she always said she didn’t want it with a lot of other people around.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex cheer during the marriage proposal at the Endeavour Fund Awards (Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Ms Price said they were both invited to speak to the duke and duchess privately after the ceremony finished.

She said: “They just congratulated us. They asked us how we felt and if I was expecting it. They said they were really happy for us.”

Mr Holland was left with mental health difficulties after being hit by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan.

He is now a racing driver, supported by Mission Motorsport, and is working towards becoming an instructor to help others in their rehabilitation.