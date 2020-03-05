Duchess in Victoria Beckham for return to the UK

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out in a vivid turquoise Victoria Beckham dress as she began her final run of royal duties.

Meghan, who is quitting the monarchy to mostly live in North America, chose the British brand set up by the former Spice Girl for her appearance at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London.

Fashion bloggers @WhatMeghanWore described the duchess as looking “beautiful in blue”.

Meghan in Victoria Beckham (Steve Parsons/PA)

The block-colour fitted midi pencil dress costs around £950, and has a long zip fastening on the back.

It is described on the fashion brand’s website as being “inspired by the simplicity of a T-shirt” and “creating an elongated and feminine silhouette”.

Meghan wore her hair up in a sleek ponytail, and her towering stilettos were Manolo Blahnik’s BB pumps in navy.

Victoria and her husband, former England footballer David Beckham, were among the guests at Harry and Meghan’s star-studded royal wedding in 2018.

David and Victoria Beckham in Windsor for the royal wedding (Toby Melville/PA)

The former singer launched her fashion label in 2008.

Meghan was carrying a Stella McCartney Lucia clutch. McCartney designed the duchess’s halter neck evening wedding gown.

Followers of the duchess’s sartorial choices Meghansfashion.com described her as looking “terrific in turquoise”.