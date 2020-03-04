William and Kate to visit youth mental health centre

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will learn about projects supporting young people with mental health problems or those experiencing troubling periods in their lives, as their tour of Ireland continues.

William and Kate will visit Jigsaw, the national centre for youth mental health in Ireland, which provides vital support across a range of one-to-one, community, school and online services.

At the institution’s Dublin centre, the couple will meet young people supported by the charity before joining a conversation with community campaigners, teachers, parents and coaches about the impact of Jigsaw’s work within their respective communities.

At a reception in Dublin on Tuesday night, the duke joked about unwittingly “spreading” the coronavirus while meeting well-wishers during his Irish tour.

William poked fun at himself after he questioned a paramedic about whether he thought coverage of the illness was “being a little hyped up” in the media.

The duke’s comments came as it emerged that he and Kate are taking advice on the coronavirus threat, but will continue meeting people as usual.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at a reception hosted by the British Ambassador (Niall Carson/PA)

Later the royal couple will visit Savannah House in County Kildare, a residential facility run by social justice charity Extern, which supports young people with a range of issues from being homeless to dealing with drug and alcohol problems.

Last year, the duke and duchess visited the organisation’s Roscor Youth Village, in County Fermanagh in Northern Ireland, which each year provides 6,000 bed nights to young people experiencing challenges at home and in their careers.

William and Kate are making their first official visit to Ireland, a three-day trip which began on Tuesday and will take them from Dublin to Galway.

They will also visit County Meath, where they will tour Teagasc Research Farm to learn about its work promoting sustainable farming across Ireland.