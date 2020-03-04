Advertising
Two more coronavirus cases confirmed in Northern Ireland
One of the adults recently travelled from northern Italy and the other has had contact with a confirmed case elsewhere in the UK.
Two more adults with Covid-19 have been detected in Northern Ireland.
One recently travelled from northern Italy.
The other had recent contact with a person elsewhere in the UK who has tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said.
It brings the number of people with the virus in Northern Ireland to three.
Stormont’s Department of Health said: “Both patients are adults and are receiving appropriate care.”
The test outcomes have been sent to Public Health England laboratories for verification.
