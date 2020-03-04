Two more coronavirus cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

Two more adults with Covid-19 have been detected in Northern Ireland.

One recently travelled from northern Italy.

The other had recent contact with a person elsewhere in the UK who has tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said.

The tests will be sent to England to be verified (Michael Cooper/PA)

It brings the number of people with the virus in Northern Ireland to three.

Stormont’s Department of Health said: “Both patients are adults and are receiving appropriate care.”

The test outcomes have been sent to Public Health England laboratories for verification.