Two more coronavirus cases confirmed in Northern Ireland

UK News | Published:

One of the adults recently travelled from northern Italy and the other has had contact with a confirmed case elsewhere in the UK.

Coronavirus treatment pod

Two more adults with Covid-19 have been detected in Northern Ireland.

One recently travelled from northern Italy.

The other had recent contact with a person elsewhere in the UK who has tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said.

Coronavirus testing
The tests will be sent to England to be verified (Michael Cooper/PA)

It brings the number of people with the virus in Northern Ireland to three.

Stormont’s Department of Health said: “Both patients are adults and are receiving appropriate care.”

The test outcomes have been sent to Public Health England laboratories for verification.

