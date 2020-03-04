Royal couple suggest family cycling tour of Ireland during farm visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they would like to return to Ireland and go on a cycling tour with their children.

The couple visited Teagasc Grange farm in Co Meath on the second day of their Irish visit.

Principal of local primary school Kiltale National School Eileen O’Reilly said the couple told her they loved their trip to Ireland and want to return with their three children.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Teagasc Grange farm in Co Meath (Aaron Chown/PA)

“They said they would like to come back here with the kids and do a cycling tour and see the Irish countryside,” she said.

Kiltale National School pupil Darragh Dolan said the couple loved discussing their healthy eating project with them.

“It was so exciting to meet a real life princess,” the student said.

“They were very nice and lovely to us. They asked us all about our project on healthy eating and exercise, as we learned that Irish young people don’t get enough exercise and that one in four are overweight.”

Advertising

Kate and William were given a tour of the farm (Aaron Chown/PA)

Another pupil, Rachel Mulligan, who met the couple, said: “William told us that it is important to go outside more and to get lots of sleep.

“I told them Irish people are very proud of their cattle and farms because the grass is so green and they stay outside and not in sheds.”

Kate gave her first nod to Irish fashion on the trip as she wore a jacket and a pair of flat boots by Irish brand Dubarry. Her blouse was from Barbour.

Advertising

The couple were given a tour of the farm and were shown the Derrypatrick herd.

The Duchess of Cambridge (Aaron Chown/PA)

They had a conversation with some local farmers and William asked if they thought young people were still interested in getting jobs in the agricultural sector.

“Is the future bright for farming, do young people want to get involved?” William asked.

“Do the wider public know exactly how much you guys do as custodians of the land?” he added.

Farmer William Byrne, from Kiltale in Co Meath, said William asked him about organic farming and if people appreciated the quality of Irish produce.

The couple will travel to Galway on Thursday for the final day of their trip.