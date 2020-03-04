Advertising
Kate and William enjoy romantic clifftop walk during visit to Ireland
The pair walked hand in hand Howth Cliff, a popular tourist spot north of Dublin.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed a romantic clifftop walk as they spent some quality time together in Ireland.
Walking hand in hand and with a stunning coastline as a backdrop, William and Kate strolled along a path taking in the scenery.
The couple could have been any other husband and wife admiring the views of Howth Cliff, a popular tourist spot north of Dublin that attracts thousands of visitors every year.
In brilliant winter sunshine they followed the trail to the summit which gave them panoramic views and hugged as they posed for a picture.
Waiting at the top was Ireland’s environment minister Richard Bruton who greeted them after they completed the steep climb.
After meeting the couple the politician said: “They remarked on how you couldn’t come to Ireland and not see the coastline so they got their wish.
“And they saw it in a benign light, normally there is a wind howling – it’s really beautiful today, they couldn’t be luckier.”
