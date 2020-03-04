Coronavirus: Commuters opt for makeshift face covers despite official advice

Members of the public have been seen wearing makeshift face masks including a plastic box and a pram cover, despite official advice suggesting covering the face is unlikely to prevent coronavirus.

One woman was spotted wearing a clear storage box on her head on the London Underground as the number of coronavirus cases increases in the UK.

The woman was seen on the Jubilee line on Tuesday evening, apparently reading some papers through the clear box.

One man was seen sporting a gas mask while waiting at a platform, while another person was photographed covering themselves and a child with a pram cover.

A woman with a box on her head (Sabina Ana/PA)

Another man could be seen on an Underground carriage with a Tesco carrier bag on his head.

A growing number of people are wearing face masks in public amid the international outbreak.

Public Health England has said face masks are not considered to be effective to protect people from becoming infected.

However, when worn by those who may already be infected with the virus, masks can help reduce the spread.

Health officials have said the best protection is to regularly wash your hands with soap and water, while hand sanitiser gel can be used until a sink is available.