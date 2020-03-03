What the papers say – March 3

Increasing anxiety about the coronavirus in the UK and a Cabinet Office inquiry into Priti Patel’s treatment of staff dominate Tuesday’s front pages.

The Daily Express and The Independent lead with Mr Johnson saying a significant outbreak of the coronavirus across the UK is likely in the coming days.

The i says the UK is preparing for a spring outbreak.

Tuesday's front page: UK prepares for spring outbreak as coronavirus expected to spread fastest by end of March#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/K30zkrMygw — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 2, 2020

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail say the NHS is calling up volunteers to help fight the virus.

Tuesday’s TELEGRAPH: NHS seeks volunteers to fight virus #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/I9b6FJ5cPG — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) March 2, 2020

Boris Johnson will create no-go zones as part of his plan to be released today to combat the coronavirus, according to The Times.

The Financial Times leads with an OECD warning the coronavirus could “cut global growth in half”.

Tuesday’s FT: OECD warns virus threatens to cut global growth in half #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ADM42DFwwz — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) March 2, 2020

And The Guardian says British supermarkets have drawn up plans to help the country through panic buying in the face of the outbreak, while also reporting the Cabinet Office inquiry into Priti Patel over allegations of workplace bullying.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 3 March 2020, Supermarkets plan to 'feed the nation' as virus spreads pic.twitter.com/cEdndX0MFQ — The Guardian (@guardian) March 2, 2020

Several papers have Ms Patel on their front page including Metro, which says a government worker took a prescription drug overdose after Ms Patel screamed at her.

Meanwhile, The Sun leads with a story saying the Duke of Sussex held four hours of “heart-to-heart” talks on Sunday with the Queen, who told him he and Meghan would be welcomed back if they ever decided to rejoin the royals.

Tomorrow's front page: 'The Queen and Prince Harry had a four-hour heart-to-heart talk at Windsor Castle on Sunday about his future' https://t.co/ZQeM0kgH0F pic.twitter.com/nfTWd4gPgo — The Sun (@TheSun) March 2, 2020

The Daily Mirror leads with an exclusive saying Mr Johnson released news of his forthcoming baby only days after his ex-wife’s mother died of cancer.

Tuesday’s MIRROR: Boris breaks baby news as ex-wife mourns mum #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/y8o7jJAEbY — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) March 2, 2020

And the Daily Star runs with a story saying millennials are ignorant about history.