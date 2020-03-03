Second case of coronavirus in Ireland

A second case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Ireland.

It involves a female from the east of the country and is associated with travel from northern Italy, officials said.

Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Today we are confirming that Ireland has diagnosed one new case of Covid-19.

“The case arises in a female in the east of the country and is associated with travel from northern Italy.”

The Irish Republic previously had one confirmed case of Covid-19 – a student from a school in the eastern part of the country who contracted the virus in northern Italy.

The school he attends has closed for two weeks as a precautionary measure.

Members of a musical band who had contact with the student have also been asked to self-isolate, until March 15.

Health Minister Simon Harris said: “We have a 2nd confirmed case of Covid19 in Ireland.

“While not unexpected, please continue to take advice from @roinnslainte & @HSELive on how best to protect your health.

“A number of decisions taken by National Public Health Emergency Team today. Thanks to all working so hard.”

The process of tracing contacts with the infected person has begun.

On Tuesday, Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs issued updated advice warning against non-essential travel to the Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna regions.

Ireland’s Six Nations rugby match against Italy scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed due to the outbreak.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was due to specific circumstances around that game – namely that it would have seen thousands of people from affected areas of Italy congregating in a stadium in Dublin.

He did not issue the same cancellation advice to the organisers of the St Patrick’s events.

Health officials in Ireland are finalising guidelines that will provide organisers of all mass events with advice and a set of criteria in relation to the appropriateness of cancelling major gatherings.