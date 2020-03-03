Menu

In Pictures: William and Kate shown the ropes as they begin Ireland visit

UK News | Published:

They met Irish President Michael D Higgins and laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are making a historic visit to Ireland – their first official trip to the Emerald Isle.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland – Day 1
The couple flew to Dublin Airport on a commercial Aer Lingus flight (Leah Farrell/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland – Day 1
The couple met Irish President Michael D Higgins at the Aras an Uachtarain, the president’s official residence (Phil Noble/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland – Day 1
The duchess looked stylish in an emerald green Catherine Walker coat and an Alessandra Rich dress (Phil Noble/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland – Day 1
Mr Higgins’ wife Sabina Coyne, right, also attended the meeting (Liam McBurney/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland – Day 1
The pair accompanied Kate and William to the Peace Bell, unveiled in 2008 by then president Mary McAleese to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, before the couple rang the bell (Liam McBurney/PA)
Brod the Portugese Water Dog
One of the president’s dogs, Brod, also accompanied them (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland – Day 1
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge later visited the Garden of Remembrance at the residence (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland – Day 1
They laid a wreath which read: ‘May we never forget the lessons of history as we continue to build a brighter future together.’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland – Day 1
William and Kate later met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett at the Government Buildings (Liam McBurney/PA)
