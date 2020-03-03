In Pictures: William and Kate shown the ropes as they begin Ireland visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are making a historic visit to Ireland – their first official trip to the Emerald Isle.

The couple’s three-day visit began in Dublin, where they met Irish President Michael D Higgins and laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance.

The couple flew to Dublin Airport on a commercial Aer Lingus flight (Leah Farrell/PA)

The couple met Irish President Michael D Higgins at the Aras an Uachtarain, the president’s official residence (Phil Noble/PA)

The duchess looked stylish in an emerald green Catherine Walker coat and an Alessandra Rich dress (Phil Noble/PA)

Mr Higgins’ wife Sabina Coyne, right, also attended the meeting (Liam McBurney/PA)

The pair accompanied Kate and William to the Peace Bell, unveiled in 2008 by then president Mary McAleese to mark the 10th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, before the couple rang the bell (Liam McBurney/PA)

One of the president’s dogs, Brod, also accompanied them (Liam McBurney/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge later visited the Garden of Remembrance at the residence (Aaron Chown/PA)

They laid a wreath which read: ‘May we never forget the lessons of history as we continue to build a brighter future together.’ (Aaron Chown/PA)