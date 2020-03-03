Death Stranding and Control lead Bafta Game Awards nominations

Death Stranding and Control have both received a record 11 nominations at the forthcoming Bafta Game Awards.

The two action-adventure games are both nominated for the technical achievement award, with Control also up for best game.

Death Stranding, the first game from Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima, is nominated in the debut game and game beyond entertainment categories.

Designer and director Kojima is also to be honoured with the Bafta Fellowship at the awards ceremony in London on April 2.

Role-playing game Disco Elysium has been nominated for seven awards, ahead of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Life Is Strange 2, both of which have five nominations.

Control and Disco Elysium are joined on the best game shortlist by Nintendo’s Luigi’s Mansion, Outer Wilds, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Untitled Goose Game.

The British game nominees are Dirt Rally 2.0, Heaven’s Valley, Knights And Bikes, Observation, Planet Zoo, and Total War: Three Kingdoms.

The awards also include nominations for high-profile titles Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Destiny 2, as well as battle royale titles Apex Legends and Fortnite.

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is nominated in the performer in a leading role category, for his role in Death Stranding.

He is nominated alongside Laura Bailey in Gears 5, Courtney Hope in Control, Logan Marshall-Green in Telling Lies, Gonzalo Martin in Life is Strange 2, and Barry Sloane in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Actress Lea Seydoux – shortly due to return in new Bond movie No Time To Die – is among the nominees in the performer in a supporting role category, for her performance as Fragile in Death Stranding.

She has been nominated alongside Jolene Andersen in Life Is Strange 2, Troy Baker in Death Stranding, Sarah Bartholomew in Life is Strange 2, Ayisha Issa in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Martti Suosalo in Control.

The EE mobile game of the year will be the only award voted for by the public, with voting now open online.

Voters will have a choice between Assemble With Care, Call Of Duty: Mobile, Dead Man’s Phone, Pokemon Go, Tangle Tower, and What The Golf.

The award ceremony, hosted by Dara O’Briain, will take place on April 2 and form a part of the London Games Festival, which covers 40 events across the capital.