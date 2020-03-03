Anger over presciption price increase

Campaigners have expressed their “disappointment” over plans to increase prescription charge in England.

From April 1, the single prescription cost will rise from £9 to £9.15.

The Government also announced plans to increase the price of prescription pre-payment certificates.

Claire Anderson, chairwoman of the English pharmacy board at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said “Raising the amount people have to pay for their prescriptions is deeply concerning.

“People now may not be able to afford their prescriptions and shouldn’t be in a position where they have to ration or completely go without their medicines.

“This could lead to more people becoming ill and would only put more strain on an already stretched NHS.

“Prescriptions are free in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland so it seems so unfair that patients must pay for their medicines in England.”

Charity Kidney Care UK called the announcement “disappointing”.

“The system must change so people with kidney disease and/or transplants don’t have to pay for life-saving medicine,” it said.

The charity Anaphylaxis Campaign added: “The system must change so people with severe allergies don’t have to pay to stay well.”

In a written statement published by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the Government announced the charge will rise in line with inflation.

Prescription pre-payment certificates will also be increased – three-month certificates will increase by 55p to £29.65 and an annual certificate will cost £105.90 from April 1.

Charges for wigs and fabric supports will also rise in line with inflation.

The cost of surgical bras will rise to £30.05, abdominal or spinal supports to £45.35 and wigs will cost between £74.15 and £287.20.